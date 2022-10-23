RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Warplane crashes in Siberia | Threats to Norway's infrastructure | Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians
China’s quarterly economic growth accelerates to 3.9%

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 10:15 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks.

The world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%, official data showed.

For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier.

The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party but was postponed without explanation.

