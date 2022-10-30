RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Putin scrambles to boost weapons production | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » Asia News » 30 people rescued after…

30 people rescued after being trapped in Malaysian cave

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 7:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain Wednesday have been rescued, police said.

Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, said all of the trapped people were evacuated from Tempurung Cave in Kampar district in Perak state. They couldn’t give further details.

The Star newspaper cited Kampar police chief Mohamad Nazri Daud as saying the people were trapped when water levels rose during heavy rain Wednesday and flooded the cave’s exit. He said those trapped were members of a film crew who were shooting at the location.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up