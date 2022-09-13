Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Home » Asia News » Typhoon to skirt Shanghai,…

Typhoon to skirt Shanghai, move up coast of northeast China

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon was headed toward the Chinese coast on Wednesday and forecast to make landfall near the port city of Ningbo later in the day.

Typhoon Muifa had maximum sustained winds of 145 kilometers (90 miles) an hour as it moved northeast, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

The storm’s track would take it just east of the city of Shanghai and then inland through Jiangsu and Shandong provinces on China’s northeast coast.

All flights were canceled at the Ningbo airport and more than 11,000 fishing boats returned to port in Zhejiang province, according to Chinese media reports.

A requirement for a negative coronavirus test within the last 72 hours, required in much of China to enter buildings and other public areas, was suspended in Ningbo except for at airports, train stations and highway entrances.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up