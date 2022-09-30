IAN NEWS: Live updates | Ian heads to South Carolina | DC-area events canceled | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Home » Asia News » Taliban official: Blast in…

Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 12:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISALAMABAD (AP) — There was a blast Friday morning in a Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital Kabul, a Taliban official confirmed.

Local media reported the blast was inside an education center in the Dashti Barchi area.

Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the blast was in the early morning but was unable to provide more details.

“Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details,” Takor said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a year ago.

The Islamic State group — a top rival of the Taliban — has previously targeted mosques and worshippers, especially members of Afghanistan’s Shiite community in attacks.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Interior Department focusing on future of work, employee engagement, hiring

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up