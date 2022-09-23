Sports on TV for Sunday, September 25

|(All times Eastern)
|Sunday, September 25
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.
|2 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped)
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
|3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.
|8:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
|1 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Purdue at Iowa
|2 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
|8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
|FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney
|GOLF
|4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|4 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — San Francisco at Denver
|RODEO
|5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark
|2 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Croatia, Group A, Vienna, Austria (Taped)
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:45 a.m.
CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped)
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
|8 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final
|11 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds —
