Sports on TV for September 5-11

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 5
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Tuesday, September 6
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4 (If Necessary)
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary) —
|Wednesday, September 7
|GOLF
|11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
|MLB BASEBALL
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Thursday, September 8
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
|11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams
|TENNIS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary) —
|Friday, September 9
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
|11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Lake Gibson at Lehigh
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Saturday, September 10
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Penn St.
ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia
FOX — Alabama at Texas
FS1 — Duke at Northwestern
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh
CBS — Colorado at Air Force
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M
FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois
FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska
|10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at BYU
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
|11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
|RUGBY
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Quarterfinals, Cape Town, South Africa
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego at FC at Washington
|TENNIS
|4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Sunday, September 11
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
|COLLEGE SOCCER WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona, Las Vegas at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Tennessee, Green Bay at Minnesota
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
|RUGBY
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Semifinals, 3rd-Place Game, and Championship, Cape Town, South Africa
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|1 p.m.
NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York —
