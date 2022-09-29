Sports on TV for October 1-2

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, October 1
|AUTO RACING
|4:40 a.m.
ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|7 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
|4:40 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at TCU
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
CBS — Navy at Air Force
CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Temple at Memphis
FOX — Michigan at Iowa
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
CBS — Alabama at Arkansas
CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn
ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland
NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo
|4 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
|5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington St.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Auburn
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — NC State at Clemson
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming
ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
|10:15 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Oregon
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
|8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|4:25 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney
|RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
|12:50 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Napoli
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals
|6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP Singles Final —
|Sunday, October 2
|AUTO RACING
|4:40 a.m.
ESPN2 — W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, Isan, Thailand (Taped)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest
BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
|2 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at NC State
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|HORSE RACING
|9:30 a.m.
FS2 — The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MiLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston
|6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Carolina
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay OR Denver at Las Vegas
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|4:25 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland
|5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City
|7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Singles Final
|9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds —
