Sports on TV for October 1-2

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 10:15 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 1
AUTO RACING
4:40 a.m.

ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

4:40 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at TCU

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

CBS — Navy at Air Force

CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Temple at Memphis

FOX — Michigan at Iowa

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

CBS — Alabama at Arkansas

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn

ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland

NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Auburn

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa

7:30 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming

ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

10:15 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Oregon

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago

RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
12:50 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Napoli

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP Singles Final —

Sunday, October 2
AUTO RACING
4:40 a.m.

ESPN2 — W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, Isan, Thailand (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

1 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

2 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.

FS2 — The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MiLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay OR Denver at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago

RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Singles Final

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds —

