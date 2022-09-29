IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | Ian strikes Florida hospital
Sports on TV for Friday, September 30

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 10:30 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 30
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:40 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Houston

ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at UCLA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.

ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney

2 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto

NBA BASKETBALL
6 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Maccabi Ra’anana vs. LA Clippers, Seattle

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez (Taped)

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals

1 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

