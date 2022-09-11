DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka’s young cricket team put on an impressive all-round show to win the…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka’s young cricket team put on an impressive all-round show to win the Asia Cup for a sixth time with a 23-run victory against Pakistan on Sunday.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit an unbeaten 71 off 45 balls and led Sri Lanka as it recovered to reach 170-6 in the final after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

Pakistan crashed to 147 all out off the last balls as its top order continued to struggle against pace with fast bowler Pramod Madushan claiming 4-34 in only his second T20 international.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga then baffled the lower order with his sharp googlies to accelerate the Pakistan collapse.

Hasaranga, who earlier scored 36 off 21 balls, had Pakistan’s top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan (55) caught in the deep in his last over before claiming the wickets of Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah in the same over to finish with 3-27.

Sri Lanka made a stunning comeback with five successive wins in the tournament after getting beaten by Afghanistan in its opening game. Sri Lanka also beat Pakistan in the last Super 4 game.

