RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Home » Asia News » Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said she wanted an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, as well as the related sanctions, for the sake of lives and livelihoods of the people across the world.

“Due to sanctions, and counter-sanctions, not a single country, rather the entire mankind, including women and children, is punished,” Hasina told the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, pointing to her own country’s high inflation.

Hasina also noted the fifth anniversary of the mass exodus of Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh, which has sheltered more than 1 million of them from neighboring Myanmar. Hasina said the world should work to repatriate them to Myanmar.

“Not a single Rohingya was repatriated to their ancestral home Myanmar, despite our bilateral engagements with Myanmar, discussions with partners in trilateral format and engagements with the U.N. and other partners to assist Myanmar to create necessary conditions for safe and dignified repatriation,” she said.

Hasina called climate change one of the biggest threats to humankind and demanded that the world community promote inclusive action to fight it.

“In the past, we have seen a vicious cycle of promises being made and broken,” she said. “We must now change this course.”

___

For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up