Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 19

Lead Real Estate – Tokyo, Japan, 2 million shares, priced $12-$15, managed by Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LRE. Business: Luxury residential property developer in Japan.

Junee – Hong Kong, China – 5 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Univest Securities/Pacific Century Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JUNE.

Li Bang International – Jiangyin, China, 5 million shares, priced$4-$6, managed by Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LBGJ. Business: Chinese commercial kitchen equipment producer.

T20 Holdings – Singapore, 2 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TWEN. Business: Provides energy services in Papua New Guinea.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.