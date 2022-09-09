Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 12

Corebridge Financial – Houston, 80 million shares, priced $21-$24, managed by JP Morgan/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol CRBG. Business: Carve-out of AIG’s retirement services and life insurance business.

Lichen China – Jinjiang, China, 6.3 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LICN. Business: Provides financial and tax consultation and education support services in China.

LINKBANCORP – Camp Hill, Pa., 4.6 million shares, priced $8-$9.50, managed by Stephens Inc/Piper Sandler. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LNKB. Business: Pennsylvania community bank with 11 branches.

Third Harmonic Bio – Cambridge, Mass., 9 million shares, priced $16-$19, managed by Morgan Stanley/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol THRD. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing a therapy for allergic and inflammatory diseases.

YanGuFang International Group – Shanghai, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol YGF. Business: Chinese producer of oat and grain products.

