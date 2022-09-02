LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 3:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sept. 6

Lichen China – Jinjiang, China, 6.3 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LICN. Business: Provides financial and tax consultation and education support services in China.

