RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » Asia News » Fabio Cannavaro named coach…

Fabio Cannavaro named coach of Serie B side Benevento

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 10:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BENEVENTO, Italy (AP) — Former Ballon d’Or winner Fabio Cannavaro was named coach of Serie B team Benevento on Wednesday, marking his first managerial job in Italy after previously working in the Middle East and China.

He takes over for Fabio Caserta, who was fired on Tuesday after the southern team won only two of its opening six matches in the second division.

The 49-year-old Cannavaro was awarded the Ballon d’Or after helping Italy win the 2006 World Cup. Two of his former Italy teammates from the 2006 squad, Filippo Inzaghi at first-place Reggina and Fabio Grosso at third-place Frosinone, also coach in Serie B.

Another World Cup winner in Serie B is Cesc Fàbregas, who won the 2010 title with Spain, and is playing at Como.

Benevento made its Serie A debut in 2017-18 and also appeared in the top division in 2020-21. Inzaghi coached the team the last time it was promoted to Serie A.

Cannavaro previously coached at Al-Ahli (United Arab Emirates), Guangzhou Evergrande (China) and Tianjin Tianhai (China), and briefly led China’s national team in 2019.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

Cloud Exchange 2022: DEA’s Nick Ward on driving mission technology modernization

USDA focuses on employee experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up