RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Asia News » Death toll from boat…

Death toll from boat capsize in Bangladesh rises to 41

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers recovered 17 more bodies on Monday from a boat that capsized while carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims in northern Bangladesh, raising the confirmed death toll to 41, police and news reports said.

Scores of people remained missing from the accident on Sunday, the largest Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the Karatoa River in Panchagarh district in northern Bangladesh, local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda said. Twenty-four bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Huda said many people were able to swim ashore.

About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are Hindu.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

With software memo out, OMB moves into cyber EO implementation phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up