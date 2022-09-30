IAN NEWS: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Home » Asia News » Bombing inside Pakistani sweets…

Bombing inside Pakistani sweets shop kills 1, wounds 14

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 4:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb exploded inside a sweet shop in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, officials said.

The bombing happened in the town of Kohlu in Baluchistan province, according to district administrator Qurban Ali. He said authorities transported the victims to a nearby hospital and police were investigating.

Provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Langu condemned the bombing and said he had ordered a probe into the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged bombings and shooting attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in the province. Islamabad insists that Pakistani forces have quelled the insurgency in Baluchistan, but violence has continued there.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up