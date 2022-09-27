Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
27 dead after bus overturns on highway in China

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 1:48 AM

BEIJING (AP) — A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China on Sunday, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others, police said.

The early morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, a brief police statement said.

The bus had 47 people on board and the injured were being treated. No other information was immediately released.

