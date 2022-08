USGA Women’s Amateur Championship

Thursday At Chambers Bay Golf Course University Place, Washington Yardage: 6,526; Par: 73 Round of 32 Annabel Wilson, Ireland (33)…

Annabel Wilson, Ireland (33) def. Julia Misemer, Overland Park, Kan. (64), 4 and 3.

Katie Li, Basking Ridge, N.J. (49) def. Han Hsuan Yu, Taipei (17), 7 and 5.

Catherine Rao, Camarillo, Calif. (8) def. Sara Im, Duluth, Ga. (25), 2 and 1.

Annabelle Pancake, Zionsville, Ind. (24) def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Australia (9), 4 and 3.

Kelsey Bennett, Australia (4) def. Nika Ito, Japan (29), 5 and 4.

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, Calif. (45) def. Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (52), 2 and 1.

Julia Gregg, Farmers Branch, Texas (60) def. Taylor Ledwein, New Prague, Minn. (28), 2 and 1.

Monet Chun, Canada (53) def. Amanda Sambach, Pinehurst, N.C. (44), 1 up.

Saki Baba, Japan (34) def. Alice Ziyi Zhao, China (2), 3 and 1.

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. def. Leigha Devine, Windsor, Colo. (18), 3 and 2.

Lauren Lehigh, Loveland, Colo. (39) def. Anna Fang, San Diego, Calif. (58), 6 and 5.

Mia Hammond, New Albany, Ohio (42) def. Savannah Grewal, Canada (55), 1 up.

Leigh Chien, Irvine, Calif. (30) def. Laney Frye, Nicholasville, Ky. (3), 2 and 1.

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (14) def.. Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (19), 2 up.

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (6) def. Megan Yang, San Jose, Calif. (38), 6 and 5.

Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Fla. (54) def. Kynadie Adams, Nashville, Tenn. (22), 1 up.

Round of 16

Annabel Wilson, Ireland (33) def. Katie Li, Basking Ridge, N.J. (49), 3 and 2.

Catherine Rao, Camarillo, Calif. (8) def. Annabelle Pancake, Zionsville, Ind. (24), 4 and 3.

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, Calif. (45) def. Kelsey Bennett, Australia (4), 21 holes.

Monet Chun, Canada (53) def. Julia Gregg, Farmers Branch, Texas (60), 4 and 3.

Saki Baba, Japan (34) def. Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (50), 3 and 1.

Lauren Lehigh, Loveland, Colo. (39) def. Mia Hammond, New Albany, Ohio (42), 4 and 3.

Leigh Chien, Irvine, Calif. (30) def. Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (14), 1 up.

Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Fla. (54) def. Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (6), 2 up.

