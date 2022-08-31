Sports on TV for September 5-11

Adv03 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 5 AUTO RACING 12 p.m. FS1 — NHRA:…

Adv03 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 5 AUTO RACING 12 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. —

Tuesday, September 6 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary) —

Wednesday, September 7 GOLF 11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Diego

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y. —

Thursday, September 8 GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams

TENNIS 7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary) —

Friday, September 9 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Lake Gibson at Lehigh

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y. —

Saturday, September 10 AUTO RACING 6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Penn St.

ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia

FOX — Alabama at Texas

FS1 — Duke at Northwestern

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh

CBS — Colorado at Air Force

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M

FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois

FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at BYU

11 p.m.

FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

RUGBY 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Quarterfinals, Cape Town, South Africa

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego at FC at Washington

TENNIS 4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y. —

Sunday, September 11 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs – Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

COLLEGE SOCCER WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona, Las Vegas at LA Chargers

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Tennessee, Green Bay at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

RUGBY 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Semifinals, 3rd-Place Game, and Championship, Cape Town, South Africa

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace

TENNIS 1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD 1 p.m.

NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York —

___

