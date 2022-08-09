WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian disinformation spreading | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks
Home » Asia News » Reports: Famed Japanese designer…

Reports: Famed Japanese designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 5:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces, has died. He was 84.

Miyake died Aug. 5 of cancer, Japanese media reports said Tuesday.

Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history, reaching stardom in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who reached global fame by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West.

Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel. His down-to-earth clothing was meant to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, size or age.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Researchers ask Census to stop controversial privacy method

SBA shuffles its CIO chair once again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up