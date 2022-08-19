WAR IN UKRAINE: US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Asia News » Reds advance to Asian…

Reds advance to Asian Champions League QF with 5-0 rout

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Urawa Reds advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League after the Japanese team routed Malaysia’s Johor Darul Tazim 5-0 on Friday.

Alexander Scholz put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after just eight minutes and the two-time champion looked comfortable in front of its home fans at Saitama Stadium. David Moberg Karlsson scored twice before the break and Kasper Junker added two more late in the game to complete the victory in the one-legged encounter.

Thailand’s Pathum United also comfortably won its round-of-16 game, beating Hong Kong’s Kitchee 4-0 with goals from Worachit Kanitsribumphen, Ikhsan Fandi, Teerasil Dangda and Chatmongkol Tongkiri.

Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea and Japan’s Vissel Kobe won Thursday to complete the eastern zone quarterfinal lineup. The draw is on Saturday with games taking place in Japan two days later.

The tournament is divided into two geographic regions. Round-of-16 games in the western half of the draw will not be held until Feb. 2023.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up