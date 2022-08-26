RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » Asia News » MLB players to make…

MLB players to make postseason tour to South Korea

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 9:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will send players to South Korea for a postseason tour, MLB’s first trip to Korea since 1922.

The games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league will be at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15, the commissioner’s office said Thursday.

Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi, injured Toronto pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and San Diego infielder Ha-seong Kim are South Koreans currently in the major leagues.

MLB players appeared in Japan, Korea and China as part of a 1922 tour that included Casey Stengel, Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | MLB News | Sports | World News

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up