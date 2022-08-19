WAR IN UKRAINE: US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Asia News » LeBron James, Wade produce…

LeBron James, Wade produce doc on 2008 Olympic ‘Redeem Team’

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix this fall.

“The Redeem Team” will debut Oct. 7 on Netflix, the streaming service announced Friday. The film is Netflix’s first collaboration with the International Olympic Committee. With behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the players and coach Mike Krzyzewski, the documentary chronicles the 2008 team’s bid for gold in the Beijing games after a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Kobe Bryant was captain of the 2008 team, which also included James, Wade, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. The team, whose nickname referenced the fabled 1992 “Dream Team,” beat Spain in the gold medal game.

“The Redeem Team” is directed by Jon Weinbach, a producer on Netflix’s 2020 documentary series on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up