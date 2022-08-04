WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Asia News » Grenade at store selling…

Grenade at store selling flags in southwest Pakistan kills 1

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected separatists threw a grenade at a roadside store selling Pakistani national flags in southwestern Baluchistan province on Thursday night, killing a man and wounding 14 people, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta, the provincial capital.

A senior police officer, Fida Hussain, said the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital. Wasim Baig, a spokesman for the provincial health department, said one of the wounded was in critical condition.

For nearly two decades, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The government says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence in the province has persisted.

Pakistan will celebrate Independence Day on Aug, 14, the date in 1947 when the country became independence from British colonial rule when India was divided.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

President nominates new OPM deputy director

Federal workforce attrition rises back up to pre-pandemic levels

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Water water everywhere: EPA using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to make it safer to drink

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up