WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Asia News » Chinese state media say…

Chinese state media say 16 dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western Qinghai province

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 1:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say 16 dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western Qinghai province.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

OMB’s Coleman to step down from federal personnel role

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up