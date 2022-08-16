WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Home » Asia News » Bus accident in Kashmir…

Bus accident in Kashmir kills at least 6 Indian soldiers

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 4:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A bus carrying paramilitary soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir skidded off a mountainous road and rolled down into a river on Tuesday, killing at least six and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

People injured in the accident in the southern Pahalgam area were being flown to a military hospital in the region’s main city of Srinagar, police said in a tweet.

Officials said the bus was carrying at least 39 soldiers and two police officials who were among thousands of government forces who had been deployed to protect a Hindu pilgrimage to a Himalayan cave. The pilgrimage ended last week.

The paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police said the apparent cause of the accident was brake failure.

India has the world’s deadliest roads, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as consolidation plans come into focus

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up