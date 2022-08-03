WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
3 killed, 6 injured in attack on Chinese kindergarten

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 6:05 AM

BEIJING (AP) — Police in southern China are searching for a man who allegedly killed three people and injured six at a kindergarten in the country’s southern province of Jiangxi on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old suspect was identified by his surname Liu in a police statement. No further details of the Wednesday morning attack in the province’s Anfu County were given in the brief statement.

China upgraded security at schools following a spate of of deadly attacks in recent years attributed largely to people bearing grudges against society or who had unidentified mental illnesses.

China does not allow private gun ownership, so most such attacks are carried out with knives, homemade explosives or gasoline bombs. Around 100 children and adults have been killed and hundreds injured over the past decade in apparently uncoordinated, “lone wolf” attacks in which the motive was unclear and the overwhelmingly male assailants were either killed, ended their lives or were put on trial and executed.

Acts of violence against China’s youth resonate especially strongly due to the country’s chronically low birth rate, partly due to decades of population control policies.

