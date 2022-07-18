Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » Asia News » Malaysia seizes African tusks,…

Malaysia seizes African tusks, pangolin scales worth $18M

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 6:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities said Monday they seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million).

The Customs Department said in a statement it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa. This included 6,000 kilograms (13,227 pounds) of elephant tusks, 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of pangolin scales, 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of rhino horns and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Investigations are ongoing on the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details. It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia. Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up