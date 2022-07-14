RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Japan’s prime minister blames inadequate police security for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 6:10 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister blames inadequate police security for death of former leader Shinzo Abe.

