WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Home » Asia News » India expresses deep concern…

India expresses deep concern about executions in Myanmar

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Thursday expressed “deep concern” at Myanmar’s executions of four political prisoners.

This was India’s first reaction to the executions carried out last weekend. All were tried, convicted and sentenced by a military tribunal with no access to appeal.

India supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ efforts to bring peace to Myanmar, which has been rocked by civil unrest and widespread fighting since the military seized power from an elected government in February 2021.

“We have noted these developments (executions) with deep concern. As a neighboring country, we have always highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution to the issue. The rule of law and democratic process must be upheld,” said a statement by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“As a friend of the people of Myanmar, we will continue to support Myanmar’s return to democracy and stability,” he said.

India and Myanmar share a long land border of over 1,600 km (1,000 miles) and a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. The proximity of the two countries has helped Myanmar become a key partner in India’s fight in the remote northeast against dozens of ethnic insurgent groups whose demands range from independent homelands to maximum autonomy within India.

India and Myanmar in recent years have signed defense cooperation agreements committing to peace and stability in border areas, and they promised to not allow anyone to use their respective soil for hostile activities against the other side.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

To institutionalize DevSecOps, Navy's Black Pearl aims to 'commoditize the boring stuff'

Small business contract awards in 2021 reach all-time high

Trump stokes calls to easily fire 'rogue bureaucrats' from federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up