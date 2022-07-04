Cubs activate OF Seiya Suzuki from IL for Brewers series

FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 2:41 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been activated from the injured list after missing about five weeks with a sprained left ring finger.

Suzuki was back in the lineup and in the cleanup spot for the Cubs’ Monday game against Milwaukee. Cubs manager David Ross said Suzuki has “been itching for a while” to get back on the field.

“He feels great, no issues with the finger,” Ross said before the game.

The Cubs optioned outfielder Narciso Crook to Triple-A Iowa.

Suzuki, 27, signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs in March after starring for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner during nine seasons with the Carp.

He has hit .245 with a .344 on-base percentage, four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games with the Cubs. He hadn’t played since May 26 due to the injury.

“When he’s hot, he’s as good of a player as we have,” Ross said. “It’s nice to get him back. We’ll see how it goes.”

