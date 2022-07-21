WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Asia News » Britain to host figure…

Britain to host figure skating Grand Prix event for 1st time

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 11:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Britain will host a figure skating Grand Prix event for the first time after the International Skating Union awarded it an event that China relinquished amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The ISU said Thursday that the English city of Sheffield will hold the Nov. 11-13 event. It will be the fourth of six regular Grand Prix events before the Grand Prix Final in Italy in December.

The Cup of China could not take place because of “the deteriorating COVID-19 sanitary situation in China,” the ISU said last week though that language has since been removed from its website.

China has imposed strict border controls during the pandemic and has canceled numerous sports events. China held this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing using a vast bubble system involving thousands of staff isolated from the rest of Chinese society.

Figure skating’s governing body previously replaced the Russian round of the Grand Prix series with a competition in Finland following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Sports | World News

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

The Census Bureau resets with a new five-year strategic plan

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up