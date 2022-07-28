WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Home » Asia News » Biden, Xi to hold…

Biden, Xi to hold fifth talk of their presidencies Thursday

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 7:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s conversation with China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday morning will be the fifth of their presidencies as the two leaders chart the future of their complicated relationship at a time of simmering tensions.

The White House said the call will take place at 8:30 a.m. EDT and that it would provide a readout afterward.

The latest strain has been House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, an island that governs itself but which China considers part of its territory. Beijing has said it would view such a trip as a provocation.

John Kirby, a U.S. national security spokesman, said Wednesday that it was important for Biden and Xi to regularly touch base.

“The president wants to make sure that the lines of communication with President Xi remain open because they need to,” Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing. “There are issues where we can cooperate with China on, and there are issues where obviously there are friction and tension.”

Biden and Xi last spoke in March, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This is one of the most consequential bilateral relationships in the world today, with ramifications well beyond both individual countries,” Kirby said.

Kirby listed a number of areas of U.S,-China friction that he said would be part of the conversation, including “tensions over Taiwan, tensions over … China’s aggressive course of behavior in the Indo-Pacific outside of Taiwan, tensions in the economic relationship” and over China’s reaction to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Government News | World News

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

Trump stokes calls to easily fire 'rogue bureaucrats' from federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up