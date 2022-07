COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ally of Rajapaksa family is appointed Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, hours after security forces…

Listen now to WTOP News

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ally of Rajapaksa family is appointed Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, hours after security forces cleared protest site.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.