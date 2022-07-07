WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
7.3 earthquake shakes northern Philippines, felt in capital

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 9:28 PM

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the northern Philippines including the crowded capital region Wednesday morning. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The 7.3 magnitude quake was centered around Abra province, a mountainous area in the north, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

People ran out of buildings as the ground shook in Manila.

