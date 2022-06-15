River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

Many novel devices are being used or tested worldwide to trap plastic trash in rivers and smaller streams before it can get into the ocean.

In India, there are floating fences.

Baltimore has four water- and sun-driven conveyor belts embellished with googly eyes and personalities.

In The Netherlands, there are rechargeable robots and a bubble barrier. Millions of tons of plastic wind up in the ocean every year. It kills a wide variety of plants and animals.

Officials with a federal Marine Debris Program say we need to make big changes to solve the problem, but trash traps can help reduce it.

