RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Home » Asia News » River trash traps chew…

River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problem

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Many novel devices are being used or tested worldwide to trap plastic trash in rivers and smaller streams before it can get into the ocean.

In India, there are floating fences.

Baltimore has four water- and sun-driven conveyor belts embellished with googly eyes and personalities.

In The Netherlands, there are rechargeable robots and a bubble barrier. Millions of tons of plastic wind up in the ocean every year. It kills a wide variety of plants and animals.

Officials with a federal Marine Debris Program say we need to make big changes to solve the problem, but trash traps can help reduce it.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Survey shows new TSP system difficult to navigate for some participants

VA looks to overhaul pay, 'antiquated' hiring processes in major veteran care bill

Promotions, mindsets, encouraging environments: 3 workplace improvements for people with disabilities

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up