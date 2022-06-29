FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Over 500 escape from rehabilitation center in Sri Lanka

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 6:50 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — More than 500 inmates have escaped from a heavily guarded drug rehabilitation center Wednesday in northern Sri Lanka after a suspicious death led to a breakout of violence, police said.

The Kandakadu rehabilitation center, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of the capital Colombo, mainly treats prisoners convicted of drug-related crimes. Nearly 1,000 people were undergoing rehabilitation at the center, which is guarded by army troops.

A team of police officers were at the center to investigate the death when inmates started to get violent, broke the security fence and escaped, police said, adding that the search has begun to catch the escapees.

Illegal drug use has become a menace in Sri Lanka where officials say some 300,000 people — around 1.5% of all Sri Lankans — are addicted to drugs.

