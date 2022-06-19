RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Captive medic freed | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Ukraine's possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Home » Asia News » Officials: Gunmen kill 2…

Officials: Gunmen kill 2 police in SW Pakistan province

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency hit southwestern Baluchistan province, killing two constables, and floodwaters washed away a passenger van killing four women and a child, officials said Sunday.

Police officer Aziz Jamali said the gunmen fled on motorcycles after shooting the police officers at the Mundrani security post near the town of Dera Murad Jamali.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Baluch separatist groups who want independence from Pakistan have been active in the mineral- and gas-rich area.

Also on Sunday, a passenger van carrying some 17 people was washed away by flash-floodwaters following heavy rains in the district of Sibbi.

The provincial disaster management authority said in a statement that the bodies of four women and a child were found while the others were rescued. It said some of the saved people were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up