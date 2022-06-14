RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation | Mexican president slams NATO policy
Home » Asia News » Mayweather to fight another…

Mayweather to fight another exhibition bout in Japan

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 1:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japan again in another exhibition, this time against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

Promoters on Tuesday said the bout is scheduled for September. The rules and length of the bout have not yet been made public.

Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing almost five years ago but has been fighting exhibitions. Just over three years ago in Japan he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa, a well-known Japanese kickboxer.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in the United States.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports | World News

CISA details new “FEIT” advisors helping agencies improve cyber defenses

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up