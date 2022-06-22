Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Indonesian leader to travel to Russia, Ukraine

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 2:17 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to meet the leaders of Russia and Ukraine following the Group of Seven summit in Germany later this month.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Wednesday that Widodo will travel to Kyiv and Moscow after attending the G-7 summit in the Bavarian village of Elmau on June 26-27.

“The president’s visits shows his concern for the humanitarian issues, trying to contribute to dealing with the food crisis caused by the war and its impact that is felt by all countries, especially developing and low-income countries,” Marsudi said.

Widodo in April officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a summit of leading rich and developing nations, known as the Group of 20, on the resort island of Bali. He said the gathering will be a catalyst for the world recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the war in Ukraine.

