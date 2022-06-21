Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Hungary’s Milák sets world record in men’s 200 butterfly

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 1:29 PM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Milák clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea on July 24, 2019.

Milák finished 3.03 seconds in front of French swimmer Leon Marchand and 3.27 ahead of Japan’s Tomoru Honda.

It’s Hungary’s first medal at this swimming worlds edition and Milák is the first swimmer to win the men’s 200 butterfly at a worlds in front of a home crowd.

He’s also the fourth swimmer to win this worlds event multiple times after American Michael Phelps (five times), South African Chad Le Clos (twice) and German Michael Groß (twice).

