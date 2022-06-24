RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » Asia News » Chinese electric car brand…

Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 4:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.

The crash Thursday was under investigation but appeared to be an accident and “not caused by the vehicle,” the company said in a statement. It said the employees who died were “digital cabin testers,” one from NIO and the other from a partner.

The vehicle fell from the third floor of a parking structure adjacent to the company’s Shanghai Innovation Port building, the company said.

Photos in Chinese media showed the vehicle lying on its side with its roof caved in, surrounded by broken glass and emergency workers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | Tech News | World News

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up