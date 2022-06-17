BEIJING (AP) — China launches third aircraft carrier, first one entirely domestically designed and built.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 17, 2022, 12:29 AM
BEIJING (AP) — China launches third aircraft carrier, first one entirely domestically designed and built.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.