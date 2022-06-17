RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
Home » Asia News » China launches third aircraft…

China launches third aircraft carrier, first one entirely domestically designed and built

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 12:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — China launches third aircraft carrier, first one entirely domestically designed and built.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up