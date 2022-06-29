FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Asia News » Caspian nations reaffirm pledge…

Caspian nations reaffirm pledge to keep foreign armies out

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the other four countries along the Caspian Sea on Wednesday reaffirmed their shared commitment to keep foreign militaries out of the region.

The presidents of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan met in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, for a summit to discuss regional cooperation and international issues.

In a communique after the meeting, they emphasized their agreement to bar any foreign militaries from the Caspian. They also underlined a pledge not to offer the territory of their nations for aggression against another littoral country.

The communique also emphasized the importance of cooperation in the military sphere between the Caspian nations.

In 2018, the five countries signed a convention for exploitation of the Caspian Sea resources that ended decades of uncertainty.

For Putin, Wednesday’s visit to Ashgabat came as part of his first foreign trip since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin visited the ex-Soviet nation of Tajikistan the previous day.

Wednesday’s summit came as NATO held its own summit in Madrid, declaring Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security and vowing to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Putin and other leaders didn’t mention the fighting in Ukraine at their public comments at the summit.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

USPTO putting foundational piece of zero trust architecture in place

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

Supreme Court rejects challenge to higher USPS rates, but regulator review ongoing

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s John Simms on preparing people for zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up