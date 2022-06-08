Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 18

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a…

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing 18 passengers including women and children, a government official said.

The accident happened in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Baluchistan province.

Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers were still trying to transport the bodies to a nearby hospital. There were apparently no survivors, he added.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

