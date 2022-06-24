SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Asia News » Australia sets world record…

Australia sets world record in mixed 4×100 freestyle final

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Australia set a world record in the mixed 4×100 meters freestyle final at the world swimming championships on Friday.

Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madison Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan clocked 3 minutes, 19.38 seconds in Budapest to shave two-hundredths of a second off the record set by the United States at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July 2019.

The Australians ended the Americans’ three-title winning run from 2015 to 2019 in this event. All four were won with a world record.

Canada’s team of Joshua Liendo, Javier Acevedo, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak was 1.23 behind the Australians for silver, and the Unites States team of Ryan Held, Brooks Curry, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan was third, 1.71 behind.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Australia News | Sports | World News

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up