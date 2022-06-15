RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Home » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: Supermoon delights…

AP PHOTOS: Supermoon delights skygazers around the globe

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 4:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — From Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing, skygazers could enjoy a beautiful supermoon rise over the horizon in an impressive astronomic spectacle.

The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange-colored as it lit skies around the globe.

It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth. It’s also referred to as the “Strawberry Moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

In Frankfurt, it rose behind the German city’s banking district’s skyline, while in Beijing the forbidden city’s roof decorations depicting sacred beasts were silhouetted in sharp black by the moon.

The moon also illuminated New York City’s Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Science News | World News

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

New research puts internet of things at forefront of public-private partnerships

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

Survey shows new TSP system difficult to navigate for some participants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up