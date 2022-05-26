RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Asia News » Thai leader: Asia is…

Thai leader: Asia is gaining strategic, economic importance

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thursday that a new U.S.-backed economic pact is further proof of how important and relevant Asia is today.

“Asia is still expanding and gaining more influence in terms of strategic and economic importance,” Prayuth said.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced earlier this week during a visit by Biden to Japan that 13 countries have joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a new trade pact that will help the United States work more closely with Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption efforts.

The signatories are Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. Together they represent 40% of the world’s GDP.

Prayuth is in Tokyo to attend the “The Future of Asia” organized by Nikkei Inc.

He stressed the need to increase economic growth by keeping markets open and inclusive as the world faces disruptions such as the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sustainable economic growth is only possible when we are able to adopt to any disruption,” Prayuth said.

Thailand is the host of next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit. Prayuth said APEC is at a critical juncture, with a need to achieve peace and drive economic growth.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up