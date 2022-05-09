RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Asia News » Earthquake shakes area between…

Earthquake shakes area between Taiwan, Japan; no tsunami

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook seas between eastern Taiwan and southwestern Japan on Monday, but authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami. Light shaking was felt in Taipei, but no damage has been reported.

Japanese authorities said a magnitude 6.6 quake struck off the southern and westernmost island of Yonaguni, which is about 110 kilometers (66 miles) east of Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 6.1 quake was 27 kilometers (17 miles) deep. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 6.3 magnitude. Preliminary measurements can often differ immediately after a temblor and can be revised after further analysis.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami. The meteorological agency said the 3:23 p.m. (0623GMT) quake struck 20 kilometers (12 miles) below the sea surface.

The agency said there may be small swelling of the water but there was no danger of a tsunami.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Science News | World News

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up